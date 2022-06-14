William Alvie Johnson

82.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
By Staff Report
William Alvie “Billy” Johnson, 56, Summerfield, Florida went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2022 at The Villages Hospital in The Villages, Florida. Billy was born on April 27, 1966 in Clermont, Florida to his parents Alvie Johnson and Helen (Warren) Johnson.

Billy was a lifelong resident of Central Florida and resided in Groveland, Mascotte, Clermont, Fruitland Park, Weirsdale and Summerfield and for a short time lived in Mississippi. He was of the Christian faith. Billy was a former Mechanic in the Automotive Industry. He loved NASCAR and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving children, three sons: Bryan Johnson and his wife Lauren of Bismarck, AR, Kazz Johnson of Umatilla, FL and Kevin Johnson of Umatilla, FL; a daughter: Alisha Johnson of Umatilla, FL; his former wife: Beth Baldwin of Umatilla, FL; his father: Alvie Johnson of Summerfield, FL; his mother: Helen Johnson of Leesburg, FL; four brothers: Russel, Craig, Richie and Benji; two sisters: Patti and Melissa; eight loving grandchildren: Caleb, Cole, Bridgette, Savanna, Ryleigh, Sylas and Matthew and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 6:00PM at Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Leesburg with visitation prior to the service from 4:00PM till the hour of service at the funeral home in Leesburg.

The family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research at www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude in Billy’s loving memory.

