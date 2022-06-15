95.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
CDD 10 seeks applicants for supervisor vacancy after chairman ascends to county commission

By Staff Report

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which is vacant after Supervisor Don Wiley resigned to serve on the Sumter County Commission.

The term for Seat 3 will expire in November 2024.

New Sumter County Commissioner Don Wiley takes the oath of office June 14 2022
New Sumter County Commissioner Don Wiley, right, takes the oath of office on Tuesday at Everglades Recreation Center.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the District, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.” To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk at (352) 751-3939 or obtain a copy of the application by clicking HERE

Applications must be submitted to no later than 5  p.m. Aug. 9 at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing.

The CDD 10 Board  will interview applicants during a board meeting set for 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

