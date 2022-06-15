Daughter kicked out of parents’ home in The Villages lands back behind bars

A daughter who was kicked out of her parents’ home in The Villages has landed back behind bars.

Kerri Ann Halchuk, 52, was booked Tuesday afternoon at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation.

The Lansdale, Pa. native had been arrested after a standoff with police in 2020 at her parents’ home in the Village of Tall Trees. She had been arrested at the same home in 2018. Halchuk also had been placed on probation in 2011 in Sumter County Court following her arrest on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on an expired license.

Halchuk moved into her parents’ home in The Villages in 2011. Her boyfriend eventually moved in, too. They did not pay rent and Halchuks’ parents allowed them to stay there “out of the kindness of their hearts,” according to a complaint on file in Sumter County Court.

After their daughter’s arrests, her parents’ finally had enough and served her with papers in 2020 ordering her to collect her belongings and move out.

“This issue has been ongoing since before the global pandemic began,” her parents’ lawyer wrote in the complaint.

After she moved out of the Tall Trees home, she moved to Summerfield, according to the most-recent arrest report.