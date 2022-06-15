Everett Ramon Rivas Jr. 88, of Summerfield FL., passed away June 1st, 2022, in Ocala FL.

Everett was born in Key West, Fl on December 28th, 1933, to Everett Ramon Rivas Sr. and Doris Cruz Rivas. He went to Key West High School, graduating in 1951. After graduation, Everett enlisted in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Tachikawa, Japan, serving in the Korean Conflict as a flight engineer. This is where Everett gained his love of flying and later obtained his pilots license.

When Everett returned to Key West after serving four years in the United States Air Force, he joined the Monroe County Sheriffs Department as a deputy. He worked many shifts as a partner of his father, Everett Rivas, Sr.

Everett later worked as an electrician before he began his 31-year long career as a civilian planner and estimator for the Navy at the Boca Chica Naval Air Station in Key West, Fl.

Everett is survived by his children, R. Scott (Tamara) Rivas and Cheryl (Scott) Atwood. Five grandchildren, Jennifer (Joseph) Fridinger, Brent Everett (Jessica Friedman, Fiancé) Rivas, Ryan (Lisa) Rivas, Caitlin Walker, and Noah Walker. One great grandson, Mason Everett Ballard. One, soon to arrive, great granddaughter, Leah Marie Rivas and many cousins and friends that became close family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Everett Ramon Rivas Sr. and Doris Cruz Rivas, wife Rebecca Sue Rivas, and infant daughter Sue Rivas.

Visitation will be held at the Roberts Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Avenue, Ocala on Friday, June 17,2022 from 06:00-08:00pm. Funeral service will be held at Roberts Downtown Chapel on Saturday, June 18, 2022, beginning at 08:30am. Pastor Brian Till of the Church of Hope will be officiating. Burial will follow at Good Sheppard Memorial Gardens, 5050 SW 20th Street, Ocala.

Memorial donations may be made to Marion County Humane Society.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Brentwood at Fore Ranch, Hospice of Marion County, and Dr. Nasirul Huq.