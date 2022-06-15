Police track down suspect who snatched golf cart from restaurant in The Villages

Police have tracked down a suspect who allegedly snatched a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages.

Robert Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with grand theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, had been parked April 8 at the Outback Steakhouse restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key.

A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts. The golf cart was found on the property of Christopher Wyatt on Singletary Road in rural Lady Lake. Wyatt, who was arrested in 2020 on a charge of aggravated manslaughter in the death of his young son, has not been charged in the theft of the golf cart.