Power outages leave thousands of Villagers sweltering in heat

Power outages left thousands of Villagers sweltering in the heat on Wednesday afternoon.

SECO Energy reported a service interruption at the Lake Ella Feeder 7 substation. SECO indicated the cause of the outage was a failed cable. It impacted 3,223 accounts.

A short time later, SECO Energy reported another service interruption, this one occurring at The Villages substation Feeder 6.

Plenty of Villagers were left without air conditioning at the hottest part of the day. The outages reportedly stretched from the Village of Sabal Chase to the Village of Lynnhaven. It also includes parts of Southern Trace and Lake Sumter Landing.

