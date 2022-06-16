96.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 16, 2022
type here...

83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating his probation in golf cart DUI

By Staff Report
Donald Henderson Flowers
Donald Henderson Flowers

An 83-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating his probation in connection with a golf cart DUI.

Donald Henderson Flowers of the Village of Sunset Pointe was booked Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Flowers was placed on probation for 12 months last year on a charge of driving under the influence. He also lost his driver’s license for six months and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

EMS personnel found the Kansas City native on the ground on March 19, 2021 at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing and noted he had some scratches on his knee and elbow. Flowers declined medical attention and got back into his golf cart and drove onto the sidewalk near the liquor store section of the store. When deputies arrived on the scene, Flowers had a bottle of vodka in his hand, but attempted to hide it in a compartment of the golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Flowers was unsteady on his feet as he got out of the golf cart. A deputy took the golf cart’s key and put it on the roof of the vehicle. Deputies asked Flowers if he had been drinking. He claimed he’d had “two beers.”

Flowers agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but said he might have some difficulty because he’d broken his ankle while golfing in 2019 and had surgery to repair it. He said the ankle is still healing and he uses a cane sometimes when he walks. He struggled through the exercises and had to sing the alphabet because he could not recite it correctly.

He provided two breath samples that both registered .171 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Developer used metal in windmill at Sawgrass

A Villager who believes the Developer should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood, points out that metal was used in the new windmill at Sawgrass Grove.

We can always find something that can bring us together

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that while there is much that divides us, we can always find something that can bring us together.

What good are traffic laws if they are not enforced?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends that traffic laws are worthless if there is no enforcement.

We only need windmill and water tower if we run out of water because of development

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Reynalda resident contends we don’t need to replace the windmill and water tower unless The Villages starts to run out of water due to all the development down south.

The criminal fraud committed on MAGA supporters

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is wondering how Trump’s supporters are feeling now that it has been made clear they’ve been ripped off by his Election Fraud Fund.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos