Booze bandits snatch nearly $1,000 worth of liquor at Publix

Booze bandits snatched nearly $1,000 worth of liquor at the Publix liquor store at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

A bulletin has been issued for the two black females and two black males who entered the store at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday and stole $914.24 worth of liquor, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were seen leaving in a small silver or tan colored SUV.

If you have any information about the identity of the four suspects, you are urged to contact Detective Higgins at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).