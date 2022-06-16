96.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 16, 2022
type here...

Driver arrested after pulled over for speeding on County Road 466A in The Villages

By Staff Report
Charles Kirby Thompson
Charles Kirby Thompson

A driver was arrested after he was pulled over for speeding on County Road 466A in The Villages.

Charles Kirby Thompson, 59, of Wildwood, was driving a beige Oldsmobile four-door at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 466A at Canal Street when he was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard.

The deputy found that Thompson’s driver’s license has been suspended for failure to pay a traffic ticket in Lake County. In addition, he has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended in Seminole County.

During an inventory of the vehicle, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Thompson was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold was put on his custody by the state of California.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We can always find something that can bring us together

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that while there is much that divides us, we can always find something that can bring us together.

What good are traffic laws if they are not enforced?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends that traffic laws are worthless if there is no enforcement.

We only need windmill and water tower if we run out of water because of development

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Reynalda resident contends we don’t need to replace the windmill and water tower unless The Villages starts to run out of water due to all the development down south.

The criminal fraud committed on MAGA supporters

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is wondering how Trump’s supporters are feeling now that it has been made clear they’ve been ripped off by his Election Fraud Fund.

It’s outrageous to ask residents to pay for windmill and water tower

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s outrageous to ask residents to pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos