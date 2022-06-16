Driver arrested after pulled over for speeding on County Road 466A in The Villages

A driver was arrested after he was pulled over for speeding on County Road 466A in The Villages.

Charles Kirby Thompson, 59, of Wildwood, was driving a beige Oldsmobile four-door at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 466A at Canal Street when he was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard.

The deputy found that Thompson’s driver’s license has been suspended for failure to pay a traffic ticket in Lake County. In addition, he has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended in Seminole County.

During an inventory of the vehicle, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Thompson was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold was put on his custody by the state of California.