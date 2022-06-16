Mark William Walz, age 72, of Leesburg, FL went to his Heavenly home on May 30, 2022. Born in Aberdeen, SD on Feb. 9, 1950, Mark was the second of four children to his parents Erwin ‘Ernie’ Michael Walz and Jeanne Marie (Guhin) Walz.

Mark attended Aberdeen Central High School where he was an integral member of the Class of ’68. He was active in student government, the National Honor Society, as well as cross country & track which he lettered in his sophomore year. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from Northern State College in 1973.

After college, Mark began working at a credit union in Maryland before heading to Chicago to train for a job working for the U.S. government. In 1977, he began his lifelong career working in social security administration which led him to Florida. It was there that he met his wife, Paulette (Mathis) Walz, whom he worked alongside throughout his career spanning 31 years, retiring in 2008.

Mark was a loving, kind, intelligent, quick-witted man with a marvelous sense of humor who could always be counted on to make others laugh with his jokes, impersonations, and effortless ad-lib quips. His deepest love in life was for his wife, followed by his dogs, his family and friends, golf, motorcycling, boating, and scuba diving. Everyone who knew him will never forget the spark and spirit he brought into their lives; His legacy is one of love and compassion that has touched so many of those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Michael Kent Walz (Christy Lueck) and Monte Richard Walz (Vicki Walz); and his step-son David Lee Forkum. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years, Paulette; Sister Michele Georgia (Walz) Stegeman; A trove of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends; as well as his dogs Bogey and Abby.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM EDT at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL.

To share memories and condolences with Mark’s family, make a donation to the Humane Society in his memory, or watch a live stream of the service, please visit www.MarkWWalz.com.