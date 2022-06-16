Morton Holtz, age 80, died June 13, 2022 at his home in The Villages, FL after a long fight with metastatic prostate cancer.

Mort is survived by his wife, LaVerne, of 57 years; his children Vikki Ahern (Rob) of Eldersburg, MD, John Holtz (Julie) of Wilmington, NC, Tim Holtz (Amy) of Richmond, VA, and Peggy Fancher (Mike) of Forest Hill, MD; seven wonderful grandchildren; and his brother George Holtz (Sandy) of Pikesville, MD. He is preceded in death by his parents, Morton Holtz and Beatrice Wentz of Taneytown, MD and his sister Barbara Eder of St. Augustine, FL.

Mort was born in Baltimore, MD; graduated from Milford Mill High School in 1960; and then served three years in the army. In 1965, he moved to Owings Mills, MD and accepted a position as a firefighter at Station 18 in Randallstown, MD where he worked for more than 10 years. He then went into sales.

Mort was a great family man and a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, G-Pa and friend. He enjoyed music (primarily Jazz), bowling, watching television and spending time with his family. He will be always be remembered as a sweet, kind, funny and caring person.

A reception to celebrate Mort’s life is scheduled for Saturday, June 18th from 11:00am – 2:00pm at his home at 1363 Elko Court in The Villages. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mort’s life. The family thanks the wonderful team of nurses, aides and staff at Compassionate Care Hospice as well as Angel from StateServ for their brief but wonderful care and service to Mort.

Donations can be sent in Mort’s honor to the Villages Honor Flight, Inc. at P.O. Box 490, Lady Lake, FL 32158.