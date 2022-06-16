86 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 16, 2022
By Staff Report
Raymond Gabriel, 80, of The Villages, Florida, passed away suddenly on June 7, 2022 at Cornerstone The Villages Hospice House.

Ray was born on January 31, 1942 to his parents, Anthony and Mildred in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He worked most of his adult life as a precious metals technician at Engelhard Industries in NJ. Ray served as president of UAW Local 1668 before his retirement. Ray retired to Leisure Village West in Manchester, NJ. He was a very social, active man in the LVW community partaking in most activities and serving as President of the Italian American Club and the Bocce Club. He was also an avid league bowler. Ray was most proud of his lifelong Knights of Columbus membership. He leaves behind many good friends and hopefully good memories for them to share.

Ray is survived by his loving wife, Carol; his sons, Raymond Jr (Terri) of Stonington, CT and Robert of NJ; stepdaughters, Maria Endress (Frank) of Woodbridge, NJ, Rita Poloncsak (Pete) of Avenel, NJ; niece, Elisa of NC; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.

He is predeceased in death by his son, Russell.

A mass and memorial is to be held at a later time in New Jersey.

