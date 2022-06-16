96.5 F
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Resident of new development near The Villages arrested after drugs found in vehicle

By Meta Minton
Tyler David Kidd
A resident of a new development near The Villages was arrested after drugs were found in his vehicle.

Tyler David Kidd, 24, who lives at 11837 NE 64th St. in the new development going in behind the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, was driving a gold Chevy S-10 with an Arkansas license plate on Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Eagles Nest Road when he was pulled over for a heavily tinted windshield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Kidd, who was driving on an Indiana driver’s license, was nervous and “visibly shaking.” There was a strong odor of an air freshener coming from the interior of his vehicle. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A grinder containing marijuana and a bong were found in the vehicle. Methamphetamine was also discovered in a baggie in the center console.

Kidd was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

