Webster calls for investigation into ‘terror attacks’ on anti-abortion groups  

Congressman Daniel Webster has joined more than 100 House Republicans calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate recent attacks and vandalism targeting anti-abortion groups as acts of domestic terrorism.

The Republican who represents The Villages said that in the past two months, there have been at least 15 documented terrorist attacks against Pro-Life organizations.

“In addition to these attacks, police recently arrested a California man for attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home,” Webster said.

He said that since the draft Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked on May 2, U.S. Supreme Court justices and pro-life advocates have experienced heightened threats and violence.

“The department has a clear duty to pursue these recent attacks as instances of domestic terrorism,” the members said in the letter. “It is the responsibility of the National Security Division to protect the United States from threats to our national security by seeking justice through law.”

