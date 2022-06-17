94 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 17, 2022
type here...

Gary Michael Gray

By Staff Report
Gary Michael Gray
Gary Michael Gray

Gary Michael Gray was born to Irving and Erma Gray in Detroit, MI in 1946 and was welcomed to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Carol of 52 years, daughter Teresa Jungling (spouse, Todd) and son Timothy (spouse, Crystal); grandchildren: Micah, Elliana, Asher and Ada; siblings: sister, Laurie Graff (spouse, Jerry), brother,Glen (deceased) (spouse, Debbie), brother Giles (spouse, Marilyn) and sister Cathy Brittain (spouse, Glenn). He will be deeply missed by those who survive.

After graduating from high school, Gary served in the Army with honorable discharge. Gary taught and worked in the automotive field until his retirement in 2010. He and his wife then became members of SOWERS for 6 years traveling in their RV to various states helping Christian ministries.

In 2016, he took residence in Summerfield, FL where he enjoyed woodworking, biking and men’s Bible Study. Gary was a people person and never met a stranger.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 with viewing from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM and service to follow. Burial will be at Bushnell National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There were plenty of red flags leading up to Jan. 6

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there were plenty of “red flags” leading up to Jan. 6.

Do your research on ballot harvesting

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is encouraging the author of a previous Letter to the Editor to do some research on ballot harvesting.

Not one person in the Jan. 6 riot had a gun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that no one in the Jan. 6 riot was armed with a gun.

The Developer used metal in windmill at Sawgrass

A Villager who believes the Developer should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood, points out that metal was used in the new windmill at Sawgrass Grove.

We can always find something that can bring us together

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that while there is much that divides us, we can always find something that can bring us together.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos