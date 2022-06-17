Gary Michael Gray was born to Irving and Erma Gray in Detroit, MI in 1946 and was welcomed to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Carol of 52 years, daughter Teresa Jungling (spouse, Todd) and son Timothy (spouse, Crystal); grandchildren: Micah, Elliana, Asher and Ada; siblings: sister, Laurie Graff (spouse, Jerry), brother,Glen (deceased) (spouse, Debbie), brother Giles (spouse, Marilyn) and sister Cathy Brittain (spouse, Glenn). He will be deeply missed by those who survive.

After graduating from high school, Gary served in the Army with honorable discharge. Gary taught and worked in the automotive field until his retirement in 2010. He and his wife then became members of SOWERS for 6 years traveling in their RV to various states helping Christian ministries.

In 2016, he took residence in Summerfield, FL where he enjoyed woodworking, biking and men’s Bible Study. Gary was a people person and never met a stranger.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 with viewing from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM and service to follow. Burial will be at Bushnell National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield.