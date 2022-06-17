94 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 17, 2022
type here...

Marvin (Mark) Halstead

By Staff Report
Marvin Mark Halstead
Marvin Mark Halstead

Marvin (Mark) Halstead, 79, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

Mark is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 47 years, daughter, Paula (Ken) Glasgow of Cowgill, Missouri and son, Anthony (Kelly) Halstead of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jessi (Keith) Majors, Kansas City, Missouri and Eric (Jessica) Joy Kansas City, Missouri and four beautiful great-grandchildren.

Mark was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served at Kadena AFB in Okinawa, Japan as a nuclear weapons technician. After returning from military service, he became a police officer on the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, where he achieved the rank of detective and retired after 25 years of service.

Upon retirement, he and Carol moved to The Villages, Florida where he enjoyed golfing, traveling, socializing and forming lasting friendships. Mark, with his gentle style and beautiful smile, will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida. Interment will immediately follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Timothy Catholic Church’s St. Vincent de Paul Society.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There were plenty of red flags leading up to Jan. 6

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there were plenty of “red flags” leading up to Jan. 6.

Do your research on ballot harvesting

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is encouraging the author of a previous Letter to the Editor to do some research on ballot harvesting.

Not one person in the Jan. 6 riot had a gun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that no one in the Jan. 6 riot was armed with a gun.

The Developer used metal in windmill at Sawgrass

A Villager who believes the Developer should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood, points out that metal was used in the new windmill at Sawgrass Grove.

We can always find something that can bring us together

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that while there is much that divides us, we can always find something that can bring us together.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos