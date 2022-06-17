Marvin (Mark) Halstead, 79, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

Mark is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 47 years, daughter, Paula (Ken) Glasgow of Cowgill, Missouri and son, Anthony (Kelly) Halstead of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jessi (Keith) Majors, Kansas City, Missouri and Eric (Jessica) Joy Kansas City, Missouri and four beautiful great-grandchildren.

Mark was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served at Kadena AFB in Okinawa, Japan as a nuclear weapons technician. After returning from military service, he became a police officer on the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, where he achieved the rank of detective and retired after 25 years of service.

Upon retirement, he and Carol moved to The Villages, Florida where he enjoyed golfing, traveling, socializing and forming lasting friendships. Mark, with his gentle style and beautiful smile, will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida. Interment will immediately follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Timothy Catholic Church’s St. Vincent de Paul Society.