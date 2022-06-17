PepperTree woman arrested in boyfriend brawl after trying to block him in driveway

A PepperTree Apartments woman was arrested in a brawl with her boyfriend after trying to use her car to block him in his driveway.

Brittany Lashon Goodwin, 28, went to the man’s home at about 10 p.m. Thursday and used her car to prevent him from pulling out of his driveway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man tried to back out of his driveway, but the back hitch on his truck struck the front left quarter panel of Goodwin’s vehicle. It was unintentional, the report said.

Apparently enraged, Goodwin got out of her vehicle and began “banging on the back of her car with her hands,” the report said. She ran into the residence and tried to damage the man’s television, but he held her back until the arrival of law enforcement.

The man has a court order, limiting Goodwin to “peaceful contact” with him. She was arrested on a felony charge for violating the order. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

In 2020, Goodwin had been arrested after damaging a man friend’s limousine. She scratched the word “BRIT” on the driver’s door and then fled in her Ford Mustang.