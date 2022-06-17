89.4 F
The Villages
Friday, June 17, 2022
Poinciana neighborhood pool set to reopen next week

By Staff Report

The Poinciana Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, June 22.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Hibiscus Village Recreation Center at (352) 751-6761.

