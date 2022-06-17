Villagers for Trump accepting questions online for upcoming candidate event

Villagers for Trump will host a candidate event Monday at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The event will begin at 6:15 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Candidates for school board, county commission and state representative will present their platforms. Each group will participate in a question-and-answer when the audience may ask the candidates questions and also answer questions submitted to VillagersForTrump.org. Light refreshments will be served. Wearables and other items with politically conservative messages will be available for purchase.

Admission is free but sign-up to attend is on the VillagersForTrump.org website.