Daniel L. Bontz was born March 4, 1941, in Dixon, Illinois. Daniel fought a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease for over fifteen years and went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2022.

Daniel moved to The Villages, Florida after retiring from Boeing Corporation in 2000. He received numerous awards for his work and leadership in the aeronautical engineering industry.

Daniel was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Timothy’s Church, where he also served as a Eucharistic Minister. He also served as a volunteer at The Villages Hospital and enjoyed participating in many of the clubs The Villages had to offer.

Daniel leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Karen Bontz and his son Nicholas (Dawn) Bontz, grandsons Austin and Benjamin Chapman and nephew Barrett (Sharon) Johnson.

Daniel was proceeded in death by his parents, Kenneth (Mae) Bontz, father-in-law Milo Frazier, and brother and sister-in-law Richard (Teri) Johnson.

A celebration of life mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Daniel Bontz’ name to Cornerstone Hospice located in The Villages, Florida.