Saturday, June 18, 2022
By Staff Report
Donna Marie Harrison, 62, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 9th, 2022, after a struggle with cancer.

She was born in Jamaica Long Island, NY to Michael and Janet Aigotti. Donna was a kind and selfless woman, who loved her family and friends dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her family and all of her grandchildren. She was a member of the Ocala Moose Lodge, where she participated in various leagues and other events for charitable benefit.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years Jason Harrison of Summerfield, daughter Lindsay Bryan (Adam) of Summerfield, son Anthony Bryan of Fruitland Park, son Christopher Bryan of Summerfield, son Jonathan Bryan (Kelsey) of Bell, Taylor Harrison of Hollansburg, and Abbey Peer of Hollansburg. She had many grandchildren, which she held very dear to her heart; Kirsten Hilliard, Kinsey Hilliard, Payton Wheelock, Emily Giltz, Nicolas Lasenna-Aigotti, Jayla Bryan, Wesley Bryan, Avery Bryan, and Wade Bryan. Donna is survived by her sister Linda Aigotti Cardone (Richard), and her brother Michael Aigotti (Ginger), as well as her niece Christina Baumer and nephew Garrett Aigotti.

To honor Donna and the wonderful life she lived, and the many imprints she set on her legacy, a celebration of life will be held at the Ocala Moose Lodge #1014/1142 on July 9th, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The address is 10035 US-441, Belleview, FL 34420.

