Here’s a great idea for replacing the windmill and water tower

To the Editor:

Instead of that eyesore of a windmill and water tower that looked like a prop in “Petticoat Junction,” why not replace it with a statue of a truly iconic figure in sports broadcasting, Howard Cosell? That guy was 50 years ahead of his time. He covered all the greats, Ali, Frazier in all of their greatest bouts. Not to mention being one the original broadcasters of Monday Night Football. True, he had many detractors but everyone tuned in when he was calling a game. And in case you haven’t noticed, many on-air personalities pattern their schtick after him.

Brad Morrow

Village of Lynnhaven