101 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 18, 2022
type here...

Here’s a great idea for replacing the windmill and water tower

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Instead of that eyesore of a windmill and water tower that looked like a prop in “Petticoat Junction,” why not replace it with a statue of a truly iconic figure in sports broadcasting, Howard Cosell? That guy was 50 years ahead of his time. He covered all the greats, Ali, Frazier in all of their greatest bouts. Not to mention being one the original broadcasters of Monday Night Football. True, he had many detractors but everyone tuned in when he was calling a game. And in case you haven’t noticed, many on-air personalities pattern their schtick after him.

Brad Morrow
Village of Lynnhaven

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

No punishment of crime under President Biden

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer on the lax enforcement of criminal activity in the United States.

There were plenty of red flags leading up to Jan. 6

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there were plenty of “red flags” leading up to Jan. 6.

Do your research on ballot harvesting

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is encouraging the author of a previous Letter to the Editor to do some research on ballot harvesting.

Not one person in the Jan. 6 riot had a gun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that no one in the Jan. 6 riot was armed with a gun.

The Developer used metal in windmill at Sawgrass

A Villager who believes the Developer should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood, points out that metal was used in the new windmill at Sawgrass Grove.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos