83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 18, 2022
type here...

Jury acquits Villager who couldn’t blow after golf cart DUI arrest

By Meta Minton
William Robert Teufert
William Robert Teufert

A Sumter County jury has acquitted a Villager who couldn’t blow for a breath test after his golf cart crashed into a parked car.

William Robert Teufert, 74, of the Village of Santiago, won the acquittal after a trial earlier this month. A careless driving ticket was also dismissed. He was represented by attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey.

Teufert was driving a 2007 Yamaha golf cart this past December on Palo Alto Avenue when he struck a parked 2014 Toyota RAV 4, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Valparaiso, Ind. native initially admitted he had been texting and driving moments before the accident, which caused $12,000 in damage. However, the deputy investigating the crash suspected Teufert had been drinking. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and complained that he suffers from vertigo. He attempted to provide a breath sample, but could not physically provide an adequate test sample.

Teufert had been convicted in 2006 on a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What world do they live in?

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor and wonders what planet some of his fellow Villagers are living on.

Here’s a great idea for replacing the windmill and water tower

A Village of Lynnhaven resident has a suggestion for replacing the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

No punishment of crime under President Biden

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer on the lax enforcement of criminal activity in the United States.

There were plenty of red flags leading up to Jan. 6

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there were plenty of “red flags” leading up to Jan. 6.

Do your research on ballot harvesting

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is encouraging the author of a previous Letter to the Editor to do some research on ballot harvesting.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos