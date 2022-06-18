92.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 18, 2022
No punishment of crime under President Biden

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To Robert Nyce, Village of EL Cortez:
Welcome to the Biden era of no punishment for crimes! The far left is pulling the strings, and sleepy Joe is the puppet!

Jim Renegar
Village of Summerhill

 

