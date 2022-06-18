No punishment of crime under President Biden

To the Editor:
To Robert Nyce, Village of EL Cortez:
Welcome to the Biden era of no punishment for crimes! The far left is pulling the strings, and sleepy Joe is the puppet!
Jim Renegar
Village of Summerhill
