Saturday, June 18, 2022
State senator declares ‘we’re winning’ at pro-life rally in The Villages

By Meta Minton

State Sen. Dennis Baxley offered a hopeful message at a pro-life rally Saturday morning in The Villages.

“We’re winning,” the Republican told a crowd assembled at Lake Sumter Landing.

Senator Dennis Baxley speaks at Saturday’s pro-life event.

The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be poised to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion in America. States are enacting tough restrictions on abortions, such as in the Lone Star State where the Texas Heartbeat Act prohibits abortion when there is a detectable heartbeat, which may be as early as six weeks into a woman’s pregnancy.

Many of those in the crowd came carrying signs with slogans opposed to abortion.

Many attending the rally carried signs in opposition to abortion.
The pro-life rally was held Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing.

Congressman Daniel Webster was among the speakers. The Republican who represents The Villages boasted of his pro-life voting record.

Congressman Daniel Webster spoke at Saturday’s pro-life rally.

He also invoked the memory of Terry Schiavo, the 41-year-old Florida woman who died in 2005 after her feeding tube was removed as the result of a bitter court battle which pitted Schiavo’s husband against her parents. Webster said the Schiavo case showed that a court ruling “by people who thought they knew more” was an act against the will of God.

