Summerfield man nabbed with drugs after running stop sign at Wawa

A Summerfield man was nabbed with drugs after running a stop sign at Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

Christopher Adam Swarthout, 47, who lives at 11001 SE Sunset Harbor Road, was driving a silver Chevy SUV at 12:31 a.m. Friday when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the exit from Wawa, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was pulled over in the parking lot of a nearby 7-eleven. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A black bag found in the vehicle contained several used needles, with one containing a liquid which tested positive for heroin. A pill bottle was found to contain methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,500 bond.