Villager will lose driver’s license after crashing into parked SUV

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after crashing into a parked SUV.

Hipolito Montero, 76, of the Village of Silver Lake, had been arrested in January after the crash on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A resident of the 1000 block of Dustin Drive in the Village of Silver Lake was at home when he heard a loud crash outside his home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The resident saw that his silver SUV, which had been parked in the street, had been struck by a red sedan. He heard the driver pushing the gas pedal, as if the driver of the red sedan was attempting to flee.

Montero admitted he had been drinking, but claimed he’d only had two beers. He seemed confused about where he was, the report indicated.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but “couldn’t stand without swaying or needing balance,” the report said. He was asked where he was on a 1 to 10 scale, with one being completely sober. He said he thought he was an 8. Montero was physically only able to provide one breath sample, which measured .082 blood alcohol content.

This past week in Lake County Court, he was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community serve in addition to losing his driver’s license for six months.