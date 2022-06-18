101 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Villagers in golf carts line up for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s challenger

By Jaden Brooks

Congresswoman Val Demings had a meet and greet event and a golf cart caravan on Friday at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Demings, a former chief of police in Orlando, is running for U.S. Senate and will be facing opponent Marco Rubio for the seat in office.

Villagers in golf carts lined up to support U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings.
Eric Lipsetts, the first vice president of The Villages Democratic Club who put together the event, said the meeting was important because “this is the opportunity for people who have never heard her before to be introduced to her or for people who heard her before and have them reinforce their opinion, so they’ll be ready to work for her in the course of the election.”

Demings mission is “to make sure that every man, every woman, every boy, and every girl regardless of who they are, the color of their skin, how much money they may have, their sexual orientation and identity, or religion will have an opportunity to succeed.”

IMG 1608
Val Demings spoke to The Villages Democratic Club.

Demings she wants to continue to help children in broken homes because she believes “our children, which is our most precious resource, deserve to have a roof over their head, food on the table, and live in a safe environment.”

She added that “as a member of the United States Senate, I will continue to work on programs that will help protect our kids, lift them out of poverty, make sure they have access to health care, good education, and that they are safe in their homes and in school.”

