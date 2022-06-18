101 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 18, 2022
type here...

What world do they live in?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I just read David Englehardt’s letter to editor. I read and reread it and had to wonder, I wonder in what world does David, Marsha and others live?
Both are strong Trump haters but with the vast amount of good things President Trump did for the American people and the country these folks fail to recognize any of it.
I do marvel at the fact none of these”elite” thinkers ever mention the total failings to this country of Biden, the pathetic job Obama did, the totally unacceptable Oval Office escapades of Bill Clinton, the proven corruption of Hillary . I must mention the recorded corruption of Biden and the proven corruption of his son and family . Where is the outrage of the “haters” for justice for the American people to bring these criminals to justice or at the least indict them on federal corruption charges. They (the haters) spend their time trying to defame President Trump for much lesser indiscretions than any previous Democratic President. Refresh your memory or FDR, LBJ, JFK, the Mack daddy of the Oval Office pervert Bill. The proven corruption in the FBI and other federal bureaus . But in their eyes Trump is the great Satan. I skimmed an article by one of the afore mentioned and now their target is Gov. DeSantis , probably one of Florida’s best ever governors.

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Here’s a great idea for replacing the windmill and water tower

A Village of Lynnhaven resident has a suggestion for replacing the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

No punishment of crime under President Biden

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer on the lax enforcement of criminal activity in the United States.

There were plenty of red flags leading up to Jan. 6

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there were plenty of “red flags” leading up to Jan. 6.

Do your research on ballot harvesting

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is encouraging the author of a previous Letter to the Editor to do some research on ballot harvesting.

Not one person in the Jan. 6 riot had a gun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that no one in the Jan. 6 riot was armed with a gun.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos