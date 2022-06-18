What world do they live in?

To the Editor:

I just read David Englehardt’s letter to editor. I read and reread it and had to wonder, I wonder in what world does David, Marsha and others live?

Both are strong Trump haters but with the vast amount of good things President Trump did for the American people and the country these folks fail to recognize any of it.

I do marvel at the fact none of these”elite” thinkers ever mention the total failings to this country of Biden, the pathetic job Obama did, the totally unacceptable Oval Office escapades of Bill Clinton, the proven corruption of Hillary . I must mention the recorded corruption of Biden and the proven corruption of his son and family . Where is the outrage of the “haters” for justice for the American people to bring these criminals to justice or at the least indict them on federal corruption charges. They (the haters) spend their time trying to defame President Trump for much lesser indiscretions than any previous Democratic President. Refresh your memory or FDR, LBJ, JFK, the Mack daddy of the Oval Office pervert Bill. The proven corruption in the FBI and other federal bureaus . But in their eyes Trump is the great Satan. I skimmed an article by one of the afore mentioned and now their target is Gov. DeSantis , probably one of Florida’s best ever governors.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont