Workforce housing development will include 1,320 new homes on pastureland

A new workforce housing development will include 1,320 new homes on 331 acres of pastureland.

The Lady Lake Commission will learn more about the development in a special conceptual workshop set for 4 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The development will include 770 single family units and 550 town home lots at the Hammock Oaks development at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

Residential amenities will include:

Community center with pool

Playgrounds

Pickleball courts

5-acre park with walking trails

Pocket parks that focus on tree preservation

A community development district will construct and finance stormwater, utilities, roadways, hardscape/landscape/irrigation and amenities. The maximum number of residential units will be1,320 with an overall density of four dwelling units per acre.

Residents of The Villages and people already living on Cherry Lake Road have voiced concerns about the project due to concerns about traffic on roads that are already heavily burdened.

New build-to-rent homes planned at Gloria Austin Grand Oaks

At the same conceptual workshop, Lady Lake commissioners will hear about a 150-unit build-to-rent community at the Gloria Austin Grand Oaks property on 19 acres located at the southeast corner of Marion County Road and County Road 25 owned by Grand Oaks Holding LLC. It is billed as a build-to-rent active adult community subdivision.

The gated development will feature one and two bedroom cottages:

• The Carmel one-bedroom cottage will have 698 square feet of living space

• The Laguna one-bedroom cottage will have 786 square feet of living space

• The Monterey two-bedroom cottage will have 915 square feet of living space

There will be a resort-style pool area complete with heated swimming pool and spa and poolside lounge seating, pickleball courts, a grilling area with picnic tables and a dog park.