Sunday, June 19, 2022
Great Lakes Carpet & Tile plans to add warehouse at Wildwood site

By Staff Report

Great Lakes Carpet & Tile is planning to add a 23,840-square-foot warehouse to its Wildwood site.

The warehouse and distribution facility would be located at Great Lakes Carpet & Tile existing showroom at 850 St. Main St. Construction is not expected to begin until 2023. The project scope includes the construction of a new building on 3.73 acres on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Great Lakes Carpet and Tile in Wildwood
Great Lakes Carpet and Tile on Main Street in Wildwood.

Great Lakes Carpet & Tile has experienced phenomenal growth since first opening in 1991 in The Villages.

The company has grown from one location into four retail locations which all feature the Mohawk Floorscapes concept. Great Lakes offers a full line of floor covering including carpet, area rugs, sheet vinyl, laminate, hardwood, cork, bamboo, ceramic tile and brick pavers. In addition to their retail operation and new home construction business, Great Lakes also has a separate commercial division as well as a carpet cleaning division using the Mohawk Floor Care System.

