POA will host candidates night this week at Everglades Recreation Center

The Property Owners Association of The Villages will host a candidates night this week at Everglades Recreation Center.

The event will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 and will feature candidates for the Sumter County Commission, the District 52 Florida House seat, Community Development District 7 and the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District.

Candidates will be assembled at tables based on the office they are seeking. Each candidate will have a one-minute introduction, followed by questions and a two-minute conclusion.

Questions will not be taken from the audience, however you can submit a question in advance by email to [email protected]