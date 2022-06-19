92.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Rohan Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Rohan Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for maintenance Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Rohan Recreation Center at (352) 674-8400.

