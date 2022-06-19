Villager’s estranged wife released from jail after golf club attack on ex-husband

A Villager’s estranged wife has been released from jail after a golf club attack on her much-older ex-husband.

Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser, 33, was released Sunday from the Lake County Jail after six months behind bars.

She was arrested in May 2021 after allegedly threatening her then 69-year-old ex-husband at the home they once shared in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages. She was still clutching the golf club when police arrived on the scene. He was pointing a gun at her. The couple had divorced, but she continued to live at the residence. They got into an argument and Fraser, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, went to the garage and returned with a golf club. She advanced toward him and held the golf club over his head, threatening to hit him.

While she was free on bond, Fraser allegedly used a shopping cart to smash a glass window at an H&R Block tax preparation office in Orlando.

The native of the Philippines also attacked a fellow inmate at the jail.