Biden shouldn’t be blaming Big Oil

To the Editor:

President Biden has accused Big Oil companies of gouging consumers by not drilling for more oil or building more refineries. Why would any business risk investing shareholders money in costly long term capital equipment, when the president and many in Congress have let them know that their goal is to put them out of business as soon as possible? Obama was pretty successful in destroying the coal industry. I don’t remember him complaining about coal companies gouging consumers, after his “brilliant” decision to shut them down.

Why can’t we elect people who have the smarts to anticipate how their rash policies affect their voters, before they blindly make decisions that cause too much suffering, far too soon?

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp