Handyman who stole more than $40,000 from Villagers lands back behind bars

A handyman who stole more than $40,000 from a pair of Villagers has landed back behind bars after violating his probation.

Mark Dwayne Guemble, 52, of Winter Haven, was booked without bond Friday at the Lake County Jail on multiple Sumter County probation violations.

Guemble had been arrested after he helped himself to $32,000 from the checking account of a a 77-year-old retired Navy veteran who employed Guemble to perform lawn care and handyman work. The Village of Rio Grande resident contacted law enforcement after he discovered his checking account had been drained down to $4.33. When taken into custody, Guemble admitted having fraudulently cashed the victim’s checks, stating he stole them because he was experiencing financial difficulty.

A second case was discovered after Guemble’s first arrest. In the second case, Guemble was suspected of taking more than $10,000 from a 78-year-old Villager who lives in Lake County.

In 2017 in Sumter County Court, Guemble entered a plea of no contest in the Village of Rio Grande case. He was placed on probation for five years.

He had earlier pleaded no contest in the Lake County case. He was placed on probation and ordered to make restitution to the victim in the amount of $8,625.

Guemble had spent about two months behind bars in the Sumter County Detention Center following his first arrest on Jan. 5, 2017.