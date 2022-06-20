88.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 20, 2022
type here...

Handyman who stole more than $40,000 from Villagers lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton
Mark Dwayne Guemble
Mark Dwayne Guemble

A handyman who stole more than $40,000 from a pair of Villagers has landed back behind bars after violating his probation.

Mark Dwayne Guemble, 52, of Winter Haven, was booked without bond Friday at the Lake County Jail on multiple Sumter County probation violations.

Guemble had been arrested after he helped himself to $32,000 from the checking account of a a 77-year-old retired Navy veteran who employed Guemble to perform lawn care and handyman work. The Village of Rio Grande resident contacted law enforcement after he discovered his checking account had been drained down to $4.33. When taken into custody, Guemble admitted having fraudulently cashed the victim’s checks, stating he stole them because he was experiencing financial difficulty.

A second case was discovered after Guemble’s first arrest. In the second case, Guemble was suspected of taking more than $10,000 from a 78-year-old Villager who lives in Lake County.

In 2017 in Sumter County Court, Guemble entered a plea of no contest in the Village of Rio Grande case. He was placed on probation for five years.

He had earlier pleaded no contest in the Lake County case. He was placed on probation and ordered to make restitution to the victim in the  amount of $8,625.

Guemble had spent about two months behind bars in the Sumter County Detention Center following his first arrest on Jan. 5, 2017.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden shouldn’t be blaming Big Oil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that President Biden shouldn’t blame Big Oil for the high price of gasoline.

Trump and his allies laying groundwork to overturn 2024 election

Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz warns that former President Trump and his allies are laying the groundwork to overturn the 2024 election.

There were guns at Jan. 6 riot

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident rebuts a previous letter making claims about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Losing weight on the Biden Diet

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he has lost weight on the Biden Diet.

ATM malfunction at bank in The Villages

A reader from Summerfield claims her long-time bank experienced an ATM malfunction and wrongfully cheated her out of $400. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos