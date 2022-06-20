Joseph Sferrino (“Joe”), 91, of Lady Lake, died peacefully on Friday, May 27, surrounded by his loving family.

Formerly of New Jersey, Joe served in the army during the Korean War. Joe was an owner operator of a parking garage on Park Avenue in New York City where he had a smile for everyone and everyone loved Joe. After the death of his wife, Joe grew tired of the snow and retired to Lady Lake where he enjoyed golf and friends and where he met Margery (“Margie’) Brusko who would become his wife and travel partner. Together they traveled the world and the country visiting their growing family.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, his children, JoAnne (and Peter), Stephen (and Beth), and Lori, Margie’s children, Gene, Steve (and Staci), and Cherie (and Mike), 9 wonderful grandchildren, and 4 amazing great grandsons.

A memorial service celebrating Joe’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donate to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.