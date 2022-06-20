88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 20, 2022
type here...

Trump and his allies laying groundwork to overturn 2024 election

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On January 6, 2021, Trump and his supporters tried to drive a stake through the heart of American democracy. Today our democracy is on a knife’s edge, as hearings from the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol have made clear.

During last week’s hearings J. Michael Luttig, a conservative legal icon and former federal appellate judge—who called Trump a “clear and present danger” to American democracy—was asked to reflect on what lay ahead. His response:

“To this very day, the former president, his allies and supporters pledge that in the presidential election of 2024 if the former president — or his anointed successor as the Republican Party presidential candidate — were to lose that election, that they would attempt to overturn that 2024 election in the same way that they attempted to overturn the 2020 election, but succeed in 2024 where they failed in 2020.” – Washington Post, June 16, 2022

If and when one of our national elections is actually stolen from us, our democracy will have been stolen from us. Unfortunately, belief in the Big Lie has become the cost of entry for joining the Republican Party and we should worry when the same people who want to overturn our democracy play a role in administering our elections.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There were guns at Jan. 6 riot

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident rebuts a previous letter making claims about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Losing weight on the Biden Diet

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he has lost weight on the Biden Diet.

ATM malfunction at bank in The Villages

A reader from Summerfield claims her long-time bank experienced an ATM malfunction and wrongfully cheated her out of $400. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

What world do they live in?

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor and wonders what planet some of his fellow Villagers are living on.

Here’s a great idea for replacing the windmill and water tower

A Village of Lynnhaven resident has a suggestion for replacing the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos