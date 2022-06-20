88.1 F
Monday, June 20, 2022
Trump contends he’d beat DeSantis in 2024 race for White House

By Staff Report

Former President Donald Trump told The New Yorker he believes he would beat Gov. Ron DeSantis if both men run for the White House in 2024.

“I don’t know if Ron is running, and I don’t ask him,” Trump said in an interview published Monday.

Trump said that if DeSantis decides to run, “It’s his prerogative.”

In the interview, Trump said DeSantis won the Florida governor’s race in 2018 thanks to his endorsement. DeSantis beat then-Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the GOP primary.

The potential GOP presidential field is waiting to see what Trump will do.

Who would you support? Trump or DeSantis? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at l[email protected].

