Villager arrested after allegedly stealing money from golf cart

By Meta Minton
A Villager was arrested after allegedly stealing money from a golf cart.

The owner of the golf cart reported that he had been at church on Sunday when 68-year-old Dana Patric Buss of the Village of Dunedin went to his residence and took $60 in cash from his golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report was redacted and therefore did not reveal the nature of the relationship between Buss and the Villager who owns the golf cart.

Buss had been caught on a surveillance camera “rummaging” around in the man’s golf cart. The cash had been wrapped in a rubber band with an inactive debit card and some miscellaneous business cards.

She was arrested on charges of burglary and theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,500 bond.

