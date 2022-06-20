88.1 F
The Villages
Monday, June 20, 2022
By Staff Report
Virginia Schnetzer
Virginia (Ginny) Dorothy Schnetzer, 96, of Lady Lake , Florida, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2022. She is survived by her 3 children: Dean Schnetzer, Debbie Auclair and Brian Schnetzer and their respective spouses: Tama, Edward and Steve. Additionally, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Richard, her sister-in-law Mary Ann and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Sean, Christopher (and his wife Farah), Jeffrey, Jesse (and his wife Jennifer), Nicole (and her husband Joseph) and Brendan and by 4 great-grandchildren: Jewel, Jordan, Emma and Madison. Ginny was born in 1925 in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from Washington Irvin High School. She spent most of her adult life living on Long Island in Hicksville, Port Jefferson Station, Rocky Point and Manorville and worked more than 20 years at the Port Jefferson Record newspaper as a typesetter, graphic designer, and columnist. One of her greatest joys was volunteering at a nursing home, reading, praying, listening, and sitting with residents, filling a gap left by families unable to visit. She was always interested in learning new things: needlepoint, copper tooling, cake decorating, creative writing, cane seating, jewelry making, oil painting, mineralogy, crocheting, square dancing, tap dancing, even kite flying. She was also a passionate baker and loved cooking and entertaining. Ginny was also deeply religious and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church in Sound Beach, NY. In November, 1994, Ginny and her late husband Arthur (Artie) retired to The Villages where she became active in the Art League as well as the Central Florida Mineralogy Club. She was an active member of many other clubs, enjoyed multiple day trips to the Disney theme parks and Silver Springs, as well as visits north to visit family. She was happiest sharing life with her beloved Artie and spending time with her family during their frequent visits to Florida. As she became older and less active, she never lost her gratitude for the simplest pleasure’s, including her daily wine, ice cream and facetime calls with family. Ginny’s funeral will be a private one. In lieu of flowers, give your mother’s father’s sisters, brothers, daughters, and sons a hug. She loved hugging and often spoke about the circle of life.

