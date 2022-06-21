Fraud in 2020 election

To the Editor:

Any in-depth search of the changed voting laws in liberal states will reveal how easy it was and is to stuff unmonitored ballot boxes. The paid “mules” stuffed these boxes with harvested ballots.

Consider states that never even verified signatures on ballots, the vast early voting allowed. Extended vote counting of votes cast after election day.

If accurate and legal voting is to be believed, valid of votes and votes cast on election day only plus verified early votes as Florida allows.

Not the let ’em all vote concept the Democrats promote. Which I believe was the fraud as is being exposed slowly about the 2020 election.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont