Villager arrested in golf cart on U.S. 301 after leaving Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager was arrested in a golf cart on U.S. 301 after leaving Lake Sumter Landing.

James Salera, 57, who lives at 1223 Addison Ave. in the Village of Glenbrook, was at the wheel of the golf cart at about 1 a.m. Tuesday northbound on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The native New Yorker told deputies he had “one to two drinks” with dinner at Lake Sumter Landing. His eyes were “glossy and bloodshot.” He was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he claimed he had been hit by a car and had “several surgeries” as a result. He repeatedly asked to go home. He explained his father had died and he “has to deal with his mother,” the report said.

He struggled through the exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

A criminal history check revealed he has three previous convictions for driving under the influence.

Salera was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $5,000.