Villagers lose power after problem at SECO’s Lake Ella substation

Thousands of Villagers were without power Tuesday afternoon after SECO Energy experienced a service interruption at its Lake Ella substation.

A total of 4,234 accounts served by the Lake Ella substation feeder 2 were experiencing a service interruption as of mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to SECO.

The outage during the hottest time of the day was similar to outages spread over two days last week for SECO customers in The Villages. Many of the same customers who lost power last week, lost it again on Tuesday.