What’s going on with our street light?

To the Editor:
For the last two or three days a street light had been down at the corner of Rio Grande and Lisbon Drive. I was wondering when is the problem going to be fixed.
Brian Graham
Village of Rio Grande
To the Editor:
For the last two or three days a street light had been down at the corner of Rio Grande and Lisbon Drive. I was wondering when is the problem going to be fixed.
Brian Graham
Village of Rio Grande
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.