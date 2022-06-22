91.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
By Staff Report
Antoinette M. Kelly died peacefully on June 18, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice.

Born on June 2, 1943 in Avella Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Pauline and Peter Ragusa. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Edinboro University, specializing in speech and hearing and taught school in Erie Pennsylvania and Annapolis, Maryland.

Predeceased by her first husband, Leonard Robasky, she is survived by her husband Ken, daughter, Paula Hasle granddaughters Megan and Hannah, brother Peter and sister Sarah Kendlick.

An active member of St Mark’s the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield Florida she was past president of the Women’s Guild.

Antoinette volunteered at The Villages Lady Lake Elementary School in its Adopt a Grandma Program and made numerous items for the Mother Bear Program. Among her hobbies is piano playing and one-stroke painting.

Warm and loving she always valued to be involved with people, especially when playing pinochle and super samba.

A funeral mass will be held on July 7 at St Mark’s the evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield.

If desired, please make donations to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages Florida.

