Wednesday, June 22, 2022
DUI suspect arrested in parking lot of Barnes & Noble in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Michael Alan Sensabaugh
A driver who was suspected of operating a vehicle while impaired was arrested at Barnes & Noble in The Villages.

Michael Alan Sensabaugh, 30, of Eustis, was pulled over in a gray Hyundai SUV at the bookstore parking lot at about 7 p.m. Monday when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a complaint of a reckless driver. The Columbus, Ohio native had “very constricted pupils” and was having “involuntary body tremors in his legs,” according to an arrest report. He claimed he had taken Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen for a toothache.

A check revealed Sensabaugh’s license had been suspended in connection with a 2021 drunk driving arrest. He struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .000. He also provided a urine sample.

A plastic straw containing a white powdery substance was found in Sensabaugh’s vehicle. The substance field tested as fentanyl.

Sensabaugh was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $12,000 bond.

