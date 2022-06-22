Katherine Kay Fick

Katherine Kay (King) Fick, formerly Oliver, 75, of The Villages, FL grew too weak to fight another day and passed into eternity, on June 18, 2022, at Ocala Regional Hospital.

Born in Selma, AL, Kay married and moved to Herald Harbor, MD living there for over 30 years. She worked as a Hair Stylist and Real Estate Receptionist for most of her life.

Interacting with people was always her favorite thing, whether line dancing, bowling, golfing or just talking with neighbors passing by. Everyone will miss her quick wit and smiling face, especially her “little boy” Kobi, her beloved Havanese.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, a niece and nephew all of the King family in Selma, AL. Her first husband, Clifford “Chick” Oliver and her parents in law, Cliff and Cappy Oliver of Herald Harbor, MD

She is survived by her loving husband Richard “Dick” Fick, with whom she shared over 25 years of happiness, her daughter Paula (Frank) Shipley of TN, her son Steven Oliver of FL, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and a dear sister-in-law.

A memorial service may be planned at a later date

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Countryside Baptist Church, 2805 Register Road, Fruitland Park, FL 34731