91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...

Katherine Kay Fick

By Staff Report
Katherine Kay Fick
Katherine Kay Fick

Katherine Kay (King) Fick, formerly Oliver, 75, of The Villages, FL grew too weak to fight another day and passed into eternity, on June 18, 2022, at Ocala Regional Hospital.

Born in Selma, AL, Kay married and moved to Herald Harbor, MD living there for over 30 years. She worked as a Hair Stylist and Real Estate Receptionist for most of her life.

Interacting with people was always her favorite thing, whether line dancing, bowling, golfing or just talking with neighbors passing by. Everyone will miss her quick wit and smiling face, especially her “little boy” Kobi, her beloved Havanese.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, a niece and nephew all of the King family in Selma, AL. Her first husband, Clifford “Chick” Oliver and her parents in law, Cliff and Cappy Oliver of Herald Harbor, MD

She is survived by her loving husband Richard “Dick” Fick, with whom she shared over 25 years of happiness, her daughter Paula (Frank) Shipley of TN, her son Steven Oliver of FL, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and a dear sister-in-law.

A memorial service may be planned at a later date

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Countryside Baptist Church, 2805 Register Road, Fruitland Park, FL 34731

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

#45 lost fair and square

A Villager responds to a previous letter writer’s claim and still contends the President Trump lost the 2020 election “fair and square.

Reagan Redux

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a little fun paraphrasing Ronald Reagan

The World Economic Forum wants total control

Frequent letter writer Frank Lovell of the “Free State of Florida” warns that the World Economic Forum wants total control of people’s finances.

What’s going on with our street light?

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering about a street light that is down in his neighborhood.

Fraud in 2020 election

A Village of Piedmont resident is certain there was fraud in the 2020 election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos