RaceTrac clerk arrested after found intoxicated at Lady Lake convenience store

A RaceTrac clerk was arrested after he was found to be intoxicated at the Lady Lake convenience store.

Officers were called at about 3 a.m. Tuesday to the RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 51-year-old Adam Ziniewicz of Tavares began behaving strangely, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The manager at RaceTrac told police that the Chicago native had arrived at work and was “very talkative.” After a couple of hours, Ziniewicz told the manager he had to leave and “began stumbling over himself,” the report said. Lake EMS personnel were called to the scene, but Ziniewicz refused to be evaluated. Ziniewicz told police he had just gotten off work and wanted to go home.

Ziniewicz put his car in reverse and his bumper made contact with the bumper of a Lady Lake Police Department patrol car parked behind him. He pulled his car forward and appeared to be “confused.”

He was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he stumbled and collapsed on the ground. He provided breath samples that registered .367 and .368 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.