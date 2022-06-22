91 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Red-Shouldered Hawk Posing On Sign In The Villages

By Staff Report

This very handsome red-shouldered hawk seemed to pose for this photo while perched on a signpost in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

